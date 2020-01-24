UrduPoint.com
Fair Weather With Cool Night, Misty Morning Likely In City Karachi On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Fair weather with cool night, misty morning likely in city Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted fair weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted fair weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 24 to 26 and 12 to 14 degrees Centigrade respectively with 60 to 70 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper and central parts of Sindh, while dry weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.

