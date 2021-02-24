Fair weather with misty morning likely in the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 19 to 21 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.