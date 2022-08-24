UrduPoint.com

Fairly Widespread Rainfalls Predicted For Most KP

Published August 24, 2022

Fairly widespread rainfalls predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls is likely to occur in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said these weather conditions would prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

The heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, main streams, hill torrents and may also trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu each.

