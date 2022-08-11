Fairly widespread rains, winds predicted in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered heavy falls is likely to occur in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions were likely to prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

The Met center said that scattered to fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm of light intensity is likely to occur over Chitral district. Windstorms are also likely in plain areas of the region including Peshawar.

It said that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in rivers and nullahs of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi. The rainfall activity is likely to subside after morning hours.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Bannu district.