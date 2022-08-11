UrduPoint.com

Fairly Widespread Rains, Winds Predicted In Most Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Fairly widespread rains, winds predicted in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered heavy falls is likely to occur in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions were likely to prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

The Met center said that scattered to fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm of light intensity is likely to occur over Chitral district. Windstorms are also likely in plain areas of the region including Peshawar.

It said that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in rivers and nullahs of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi. The rainfall activity is likely to subside after morning hours.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Bannu district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner May

Recent Stories

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

12 hours ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.