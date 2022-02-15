Faisal Amin attends orientation session on summary automation system

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday attended the orientation session on summary automation system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday attended the orientation session on summary automation system.

Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Capt (R) Abdur Rehman briefed the minister about the operational aspects of system and importanceof digitization process.

The minister appreciated the digital initiative of PMRU and showed firm commitment for implementing it in Local Government Department.