Faisal Amin Condoles Death Of Veteran Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message issued here, the minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.

Faisal Amin Khan also lauded Rahim Ullah for his professionalism, credibility and accurate analysis.

