Faisal Amin directs PDMA, rescue teams for immediate relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed his grief over the loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains in various parts of the province including Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister directed the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) and rescue teams to reach the affected areas immediately and carry out relief and rehabilitation operations.

He said all the relevant institutions were alerted several days ago to deal with the flood situation and they had been provided with the necessary funds and facilities. Besides, the joint teams of local administrations had also been formed.

Faisal Amin Gandapur warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the rescue operation. He prayed for the forgiveness of those who died in the recent natural disasters and for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.