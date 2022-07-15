UrduPoint.com

Faisal Amin Directs PDMA, Rescue Teams For Immediate Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Faisal Amin directs PDMA, rescue teams for immediate relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed his grief over the loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains in various parts of the province including Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister directed the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) and rescue teams to reach the affected areas immediately and carry out relief and rehabilitation operations.

He said all the relevant institutions were alerted several days ago to deal with the flood situation and they had been provided with the necessary funds and facilities. Besides, the joint teams of local administrations had also been formed.

Faisal Amin Gandapur warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the rescue operation. He prayed for the forgiveness of those who died in the recent natural disasters and for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Died Dera Ismail Khan Tank All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

12 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

58 minutes ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.