Faisal Amin distributes prizes among cleaning heroes of WSSC in DIKhan

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday distributed prizes among staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) D.I.Khan who rendered their dedicated services for cleaning the city during Eid-ul-Adha 2021

In this connection, a prize distribution ceremony was held at WSSC DIKhan with MPA in chair while Chief Executive Officer WSSC DIKhan, Ch. Atta Ullah, Manager Admn Mohammad Ehsan Iqbal and large number of employees were present on the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA appreciated the services of entire staff of WSSC DIKhan including cleaning, administration, and supervisory staff for timely removal of more than 2850 tones offal of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

He hoped the WSSC DIKhan would also work in upcoming month of Moharramul Harram with extra zeal likewise they worked on Eid-ul-Adha.

On the occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur also planted a sapling and said that we could protect our next generations by environment pollution with planting maximum saplings.