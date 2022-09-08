Faisal Amin for preparation of local shelters for flood victims before winter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandpur on Thursday said the local shelters would be prepared for flood-affected people keeping in view their difficulties in tents ahead of winter season.

He visited the flood-hit area Budh and met with the flood victims.

During his visit, the minister assured the flood victims that local shelters would be prepared for them taking into account the problems in tents due to upcoming winter season.

He said these local shelters would be made of concrete, clay, sand and bricks.

Faisal Amin went door-to-door and street-to-street in Budh village and met with the flood victims.

He said that the government was trying to provide shelter to the victims because people may not be able to live in tents during winter which is very close. "That is why we are trying to prepare maximum shelters as soon as possible".