Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday released a falcon recovered by Wildlife officials in Dera Ismail Khan

In a tweet, he said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan protection of wildlife was the first priority.

The minister highly praised the performance of District Forest Officer Khan Malook and wildlife staff.