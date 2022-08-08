Faisal Amin Gandpur visits imambargahs to inspect arrangements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur along with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah on Monday paid visit to command post and various imambargahs in the city to review arrangements for Ashura.

Accompanied by Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial minister was briefed about the rescue plan of Rescue 1122 which entailed various measures and strategies to facilitate people and effectively deal with emergencies during Muharram.

Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur also met with medical bikes teams of the rescue 1122 that had been deployed along the procession routes to provide prompt first medical aid to mourners in case of emergency.

During the visit, he also interacted with organizers of the processions and majalis and discussed various issues pertaining to arrangements for mourners.

He appreciated the services of the Rescue 1122, saying it had been playing an effective role in protecting the lives and properties of people.

He also lauded the new rescue plan of Rescue 1122 and hoped the district emergency service would succeed in provision of prompt services to people by implementing its robust rescue plan for Muharram.

He assured full support in facilitating and provision of services to the people, saying all available resources would be utilized to extend relief to residents and ensure peace and harmony during Muharram.