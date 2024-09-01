Faisal Amin Inaugurates Emergency Vehicles, Equipments At Rescue 1122
Published September 01, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday inaugurated the emergency vehicles and equipments given to Rescue 1122 headquarters Dera Ismail Khan.
Faisal Amin Gandapur along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s Focal Person Kamran Shah visited Rescue 1122 headquarters Dera Ismail Khan where they were welcomed by District Emergency Officer Eng Faseeh Ullah and Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat.
The MNA inaugurated two fire vehicles, an ambulance equipped with all modern facilities, two motorbikes. On this occasion, the district emergency officer briefed the visiting MNA about the available machinery and vehicles of Rescue 1122.
He also gives suggestions to Faisal Amin Gandapur for further strengthening of the rescue services in the district.
Speaking on this occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122, terming it as a matchless service. He also appealed to the citizens to avoid fake calls to Rescue 1122 as this service was playing key roles in saving lives in case of emergencies.
He said a Rescue 1122 station would be established for addressing the issues of other tehsils including Paharpur, Kulachi and Daraban.
APP/akt
