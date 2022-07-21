Faisal Amin lauds CM, Health minister for improving health service in southern, merged distts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) were greatly improving its services and facilities all over the province owing to the close supervision and continuous directions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Health Taimur Khan Jhagra.

He said "The people of D I Khan and adjoining districts including the newly merged areas of South Waziristan, FR DI Khan and FR Tank are fully benefitting of these health care services." He eulogized the contributions of field health staff associated with these institutions and assured them all out support in discharging their professional obligations.

He was talking to doctors and paramedics during his surprise visits to various MTI centers in DIK and expressed his satisfaction over its working and efficiency.

The Minister also appreciated the good will gesture of health authorities for sharing progress update on health cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with cabinet members and seeking their inputs too.

He said "The progress on Regional Blood Center in D I Khan for South KP including approval of the project staff regularization, under construction Burn Center at MMTH DIK, with 20 male and female patients capacity are hallmark achievements, lots more steps are in pipeline".

He said all such candid steps would greatly contribute in removing the sense of deprivation of the people in various social sectors including health cover due to poor policies of past regimes of other political parties.