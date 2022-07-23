Faisal Amin lauds services of KP Health minister for improving medical services

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said that due to commitment of Provincial Health Minister Taimu Khan Jhagra, the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) have improved a lot their services and providing best services across the province.

He said the people of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining districts including the newly merged areas of South Waziristan, FR Dera and FR Tank were fully benefiting from these health services.

He appreciated the services of field health staff associated with these institutions and assured them of all possible cooperation in fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

He was talking to doctors and medical staff during surprise visits to various MTI centers in the district.

He expressed his satisfaction on the overall performance of these centers. The minister also listened to the complaints, suggestions and recommendations of the health department officials for further improvement of health sector.

Appreciating their good intentions, he said their suggestions would be conveyed to the provincial cabinet.

He said the government has taken multiple initiatives for the improvement health sector in D.I.Khan icluding establishment of women and children's ward, establishment of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), installation of latest 32-slices CT scan machine, health card and Ehsaas Tahufaz program.

He said the Dera Hospital was among the 14 best hospitals in the province.

Faisal Amin Gandapur paid tribute to the Chief Minister and Health Minister for the excellent health reforms and initiatives in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that progress on Regional Blood Center at Dera, approval of regularization of project staff, construction of burn center at MMT with capacity of 20 male/female patients were significant achievements of the health department.

He said that all such people-friendly measures would remove the feeling of deprivation among the people of D.I.Khan.