Faisal Amin lauds services of Rescue 1122 in saving human lives

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has lauded the services of District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 saying it always provided commendable services in saving human lives.

He stated this during his visit to Rescue 1122 office in Dera Ismail Khan where he was welcomed by the newly-appointed District Emergency Officer 1122 Owais Babar.

The district emergency officer informed the former minister about the staff, ambulances and the control room of the service.

On this occasion, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said that Rescue 1122 was not only providing services in saving human lives but also serving the people as frontline soldiers in any type of disaster.

He urged upon the citizens to avoid making fake calls to Rescue 1122 as their prank may cost someone's life.

Gandapur praised the excellent services of DEO Owais Babar and other staffers and assured them of his full possible cooperation.