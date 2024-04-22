Open Menu

Faisal Amin Of SIC Wins NA-44 By-election

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Faisal Amin of SIC wins NA-44 by-election

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Faisal Amin Khan has won the by-election on National Assembly seat NA-44 by securing 66,879.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian, who bagged 21,979 votes.

Overall voter turnout remained at 24.5 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that this national assembly seat was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NA-44

Recent Stories

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

1 hour ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

13 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

13 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

13 hours ago
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

14 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

16 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

16 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan