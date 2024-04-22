Faisal Amin of SIC wins NA-44 by-election

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Faisal Amin Khan has won the by-election on National Assembly seat NA-44 by securing 66,879.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian, who bagged 21,979 votes.

Overall voter turnout remained at 24.5 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that this national assembly seat was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

APP/akt