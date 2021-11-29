Faisal Amin thanks CM on assigning portfolio in KP cabinet

Minister Faisal Amin Khan has thanked Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan for assigning him portfolio of Local Government Department in the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister Faisal Amin Khan has thanked Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan for assigning him portfolio of Local Government Department in the provincial cabinet.

In a statement , he said that he would try his best to deliver as there are lots of potential for urban and rural services, planning and green initiatives.