Faisal Amin Thanks CM On Assigning Portfolio In KP Cabinet
Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:15 PM
Minister Faisal Amin Khan has thanked Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan for assigning him portfolio of Local Government Department in the provincial cabinet
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister Faisal Amin Khan has thanked Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan for assigning him portfolio of Local Government Department in the provincial cabinet.
In a statement , he said that he would try his best to deliver as there are lots of potential for urban and rural services, planning and green initiatives.