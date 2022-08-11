Faisal Amin visits Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said the provincial government was making all out efforts for provision of sports opportunities to youth, especially to female players.

He stated this during his visit to Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex here where Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Burki briefed the minister about the ongoing projects in the Sports Complex and the future plans.

The minister inspected the hockey astroturf ground, football tartan track and ladies gymnasium built in the sports complex.

While visiting cricket stadium, he said that sports and athletes were among top priorities of the provincial government.