Faisal Announces Immediate Enforcement Of '50% Work From Home' Policy In ICT

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday announced that the "50% work from home" policy will be enforced in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with immediate effect, in view of prevailing disease pattern and rising positivity ratio.

In a media briefing, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government was once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, supporting the '50% work from home' policy in provinces also keeping in view the COVID-19 positivity trend.

Sharing details of the decisions of the meeting held at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in wake of an increasing number of corona case in the country, he said that earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining and opening of cinemas with effect from March 15 has been withdrawn. However, outdoor dining and takeaway will continue to remain open as per previous practice, he added.

He said that strict compliance with mask-wearing would continue across the board. He said all decisions to be enforced immediately will be reviewed on April 12.

He said that smart lockdowns and micro smart lockdowns would continue to be imposed based on the disease prevalence and hotspots. He said provinces or district governments could impose this decision keeping in view the local disease spread trend.

He said that the time limit of 10:00 p.m on all commercial activities would be re-enforced with immediate effect on all less essential services excluding essential services while amusement parks across the country will be closed at 6:00 p.

m.

He said that outdoor gatherings would continue to remain limited to a maximum of 300 individuals with strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.

He said that the government has started the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country with the vaccination of citizens of 60 years and above.

He said there was a procedure for vaccination of senior citizens or frontline healthcare workers like knowing eligibility from 1166, registration status from SMS, and informing about vaccination centre and sate of vaccination.

The eligible recipient should have a pin code and CNIC for the last stage of vaccination at the allocated vaccination centre.

In the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country during these days, Dr Faisal urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease.

He said, "The government is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures." He urged citizens to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He asked the provincial and district governments to enforce necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SoPs, he said.

He said that with the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased resulted overburdening of the health system.

