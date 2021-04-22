UrduPoint.com
Faisal Appeals For Strict Implementation Of SOPs

Thu 22nd April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that there was an immediate need of strict action against the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by government to protect the people from corona virus.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there are some difficulties are being faced in supply of Oxygen and vaccine.

He said In India, the cases are rising day by day because of shortage of Oxygen and non-implementation of SOPs.

He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures for protecting themselves from the dangerous virus.

Replying to a question he said over four hundred thousand dozes of corona vaccine had been provided to front line health workers.

To another question, Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has taken all possible measures to ensure availability of vaccine in public sector hospitals.

Appreciating the efforts of Chinese government, the SAPM said that China has made success in controlling COVID cases due to better arrangement and management.

