Faisal Asks Opposition Not To Wait Till Jan 31, To Resin Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan Monday expressed astonishment as to why the opposition parties were waiting for January 31 to resign from the assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan Monday expressed astonishment as to why the opposition parties were waiting for January 31 to resign from the assemblies.

"They should tender resignations tomorrow and the (National Assembly) Speaker is there with his pen to accept them immediately," he said in a tweet.

Senator Faisal said the opposition parties were welcome to conduct a long march, like the one they had done in the past when they returned after taking selfies in Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

