Faisal asks PTI to avoid disrupting business environment in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Former Minister Faisal Vowda on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid derailing economic activity and business environment in Pakistan. "Investors and investment are coming to Pakistan", he said while talking to a private television channel.

High level delegations from different countries are visiting this country for enhancing bilateral and business relations,

he said adding that PTI should desist from organizing public meetings in the capital at this crucial period.

In reply to a question about Ali Amin Gandapur who is trying to reach D-chowk, he said that the PTI leader could not reach

in the red zone area for public meeting.

Foreign delegations are arriving Pakistan and the PTI should avoid creating hurdles

at this critical time. Inflation is moving down, he said adding that Stock Exchange is showing upward trend after a long time.

Pakistan is moving in the right direction, he said adding that SIFC has played vital role in luring the business.

No one should be allowed to create law and order situation, he said.