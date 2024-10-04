Open Menu

Faisal Asks PTI To Avoid Disrupting Business Environment In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Faisal asks PTI to avoid disrupting business environment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Former Minister Faisal Vowda on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid derailing economic activity and business environment in Pakistan. "Investors and investment are coming to Pakistan", he said while talking to a private television channel.

High level delegations from different countries are visiting this country for enhancing bilateral and business relations,

he said adding that PTI should desist from organizing public meetings in the capital at this crucial period.

In reply to a question about Ali Amin Gandapur who is trying to reach D-chowk, he said that the PTI leader could not reach

in the red zone area for public meeting.

Foreign delegations are arriving Pakistan and the PTI should avoid creating hurdles

at this critical time. Inflation is moving down, he said adding that Stock Exchange is showing upward trend after a long time.

Pakistan is moving in the right direction, he said adding that SIFC has played vital role in luring the business.

No one should be allowed to create law and order situation, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Stock Exchange Business Law And Order Red Zone TV From

Recent Stories

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

50 minutes ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

52 minutes ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

51 minutes ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

52 minutes ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

53 minutes ago
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

53 minutes ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

53 minutes ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

53 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

53 minutes ago
 Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years ..

Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup

51 minutes ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensio ..

Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan