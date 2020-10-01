Faisal Avenue underpass to be opened by tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :After completing the construction work on the underpass at Faisal Avenue it will open for general traffic on Friday.

With opening of this underpass, Islamabad Express way / Faisal Avenue will be signal free from Koral Chowk up to Margalla Road which will facilitate thousands of commuters on daily basis, said a news release on Thursday.

In addition to ease traffic flow on Faisal Avenue it will also provide swift access to both sectors G-7 and G-8 and other adjoining sectors on eastern and western side of the Faisal Avenue.

In this connection, finishing work is in progress. Instructions have been issued to complete all auxiliary works at earliest.

Though the project of construction of underpass was envisaged in 2014 to maintain traffic flow on the Avenue, however, remained neglected for years.

Realizing the importance of project particularly to address traffic issues in the city, the apex agency revitalized the project and after removing all impediments started construction work on the underpass at end of last year. In line with the directions of Chairman CDA, the Authority put earnest efforts for completion of the construction of G-7/G-8 underpass at earliest. Technology based real time monitoring mechanism was also established by CDA to ensure speedy completion of construction work.