Faisal Ayub Of PML-N Wins PP-168 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Faisal Ayub of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-168,(Lahore-XXVI) by securing 32,727 votes,on Thursday.
According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Malik Nadeem Abbas, an Independent, who bagged 27,577 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 43.68pc.
