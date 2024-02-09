Faisal Ayub of PML-N wins PP-168 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Faisal Ayub of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-168,(Lahore-XXVI) by securing 32,727 votes,on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Malik Nadeem Abbas, an Independent, who bagged 27,577 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 43.68pc.