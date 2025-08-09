Open Menu

Faisal Bashir Memon Appointed As DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Faisal Bashir Memon appointed as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad range

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Faisal Bashir Memon an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic, Hyderabad has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as Deputy Inspector General of Police (BS-20), Shaheed Benazirabad Range vice Capt. Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio proceeding on National Security and War Course.

