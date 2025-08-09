Faisal Bashir Memon Appointed As DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Faisal Bashir Memon an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic, Hyderabad has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as Deputy Inspector General of Police (BS-20), Shaheed Benazirabad Range vice Capt. Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio proceeding on National Security and War Course.
Recent Stories
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB VC condemns atrocities against IIOJK people6 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs 547bn in 6 months6 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan’s president to visit Pakistan in November: Kistafin6 minutes ago
-
Faisal Bashir Memon appointed as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad range6 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates "Maarka-e-Haq" and "Hafta-e-Jashan-e-Azadi" with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Man plucking dates suffer electric shock6 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Around 131,817 foreign jobs available with BEOE26 minutes ago
-
DC review arrangements for celebrating Marka-e-Haq, Independence day26 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of expired products recovered, destroyed from grocery stores26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister encourages public participation in 'Mental Health Drive', promotes Tele-Tabeeb ..26 minutes ago
-
District Sports Department organizes sports competitions as part of Independence Day celebrations36 minutes ago