Faisal Bashir Memon appointed as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad range

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Faisal Bashir Memon an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic, Hyderabad has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as Deputy Inspector General of Police (BS-20), Shaheed Benazirabad Range vice Capt. Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio proceeding on National Security and War Course.