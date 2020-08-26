Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into deep waters near sea view

(@fidahassanain)

Faisal Edhi has been heading a rescue operation for a young man who drowned into sea near Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, escaped drowning into deep water near sea view after his boat capsized during a rescue operation on Wednesday.

The boat carrying Faisal Edhi and five others capsized into deep waters near sea view when they started rescue operation for a young man who had already drowned into the sea.

Luckily, a fishing boat nearby saved Faisal Edhi's life.

Soon after the incident, all the victims including Faisal Edhi were shifted to Ibrahim Haideri.