Faisal Edhi Escapes Drowning Into Deep Waters Near Sea View

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:35 PM

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into deep waters near sea view

Faisal Edhi has been heading a rescue operation for a young man who drowned into sea near Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, escaped drowning into deep water near sea view after his boat capsized during a rescue operation on Wednesday.

The boat carrying Faisal Edhi and five others capsized into deep waters near sea view when they started rescue operation for a young man who had already drowned into the sea.

Luckily, a fishing boat nearby saved Faisal Edhi's life.

Soon after the incident, all the victims including Faisal Edhi were shifted to Ibrahim Haideri.

More Stories From Pakistan

