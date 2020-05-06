UrduPoint.com
Faisal Edhi Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

Faisal Edhi says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after he was diagnosed with infection when he was in Islamabad to meet PM Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation, recovered from novel Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Edhi said that he has been tested negative for COVID-19, around 14 days after he was diagnosed with infection when he was in Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“From the grace of God my first test have become negative from covid 19, and I am very thankful to all who prayed for my health.

I pray for all of those who are ill of corona and other diseases to get well soon,” he wrote.

