Faisal Edhi tests positive for Coronavirus

Edhi foundation Head Faisal Edhi who is currently in Islamabad confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Edhi Foundation Chief Faisal Edhi tested positive for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi who is currently in Islamabad met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated him Rs 10 million for Prime Minister Relief Fund in fight against Coronavirus.

This news was shared by the Sindh Health Department which had earlier conducted his test for the virus. When asked Faisal Edhi who is in the capital confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

There is debate on social media that now everyone who met him during last 15 days including Prime Minister Imran Khan should go for test and should quarantine themselves to save others.