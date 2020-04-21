UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Edhi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:19 PM

Faisal Edhi tests positive for Coronavirus

Edhi foundation Head Faisal Edhi who is currently in Islamabad confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Edhi Foundation Chief Faisal Edhi tested positive for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi who is currently in Islamabad met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated him Rs 10 million for Prime Minister Relief Fund in fight against Coronavirus.

This news was shared by the Sindh Health Department which had earlier conducted his test for the virus. When asked Faisal Edhi who is in the capital confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

There is debate on social media that now everyone who met him during last 15 days including Prime Minister Imran Khan should go for test and should quarantine themselves to save others.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Social Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lesotho police minister held for flouting virus bo ..

1 minute ago

Education department KP transfers various female o ..

4 minutes ago

Virus-hit cruise ship to leave Australian waters

4 minutes ago

Pre-Clinical Trial of Russia Health Ministry COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung's blood pressure monitoring app earns medi ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic to hit 170 countries' GDP in 2020: IMF he ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.