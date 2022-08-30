Faisal Edhi visits flood-hit areas of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi on Monday visited flood affected areas of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur districts.

Talking to the media, he said that the recent rains and floods have caused havoc in the province, which left millions of people homeless and forced thousands of families to migrate from their ancestral villages.

The flood affected families urgently need food and shelter, he said.

Faisal Edhi said that for the flood victims of Sindh, dry ration will be provided to 10,000 families, if more help is received through Pakistanis, then the target will be 18,000 families.

He said that in the initial phase, three districts of the division, Larkana, Shikarpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot, will be provided dry ration for 15 days to 30 affected families.

Faisal Edhi said that despite the lack of resources and administrative problems, the provincial government was working efficiently and he also stressed the need to accelerate relief activities.

He said that the politicians, whether they were sitting in power or in the opposition should play their role in relief activities to help millions of people who were stuck in trouble.

He said that Edhi Foundation had a target of distributing ration to 10,000 affected families in 10 districts of Sindh. We contacted the Commissioner Larkana for the evacuation of affected people in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur districts.

Head of Edhi Foundation said that the currently 15 days of ration will be distributed among 30 families of each district and he appealed the philanthropists to step forward and help the humanity in need.

He said that the rehabilitation work of the victims of the said districts will be completed soon.