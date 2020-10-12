Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Monday urged to make joint efforts at the regional level for better health outcomes of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Monday urged to make joint efforts at the regional level for better health outcomes of the people.

He said this while addressing the participants of opening session of World Health Organization's (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region meeting in Cairo, Egypt, which was attended via video link by country delegations led by Ministers of Health from the Eastern Mediterranean region of WHO stretching from Pakistan in South Asia to Mauritania in North Africa.

He said coronavirus pandemic has affected both developed and developing countries alike, and human kind is witnessing one of the deadliest historical events. "This is the time, to better protect our people and work towards strengthen our health systems." He said, "It is important to realize, that all economic and social gains could be lost, if we do not have the capacity to respond to epidemics like Ebola, SARS, Zika and now COVID-19." He added Pakistan, through its coordinated efforts was able to mount a timely response, to the biggest health emergency of our times, with a whole of the government's approach led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The strategy of smart lockdowns, prohibitions of gatherings, TTQ, provision of live hood to most vulnerable and enhancing financing for COVID-19 emergency, he said.

He added that COVID-19 has been contained to a significant extent and that economic and social activities have been mostly revived. However, the threat of another wave is still there with no time for complacency.

"Therefore, this is the moment for more vigorous actions at regional and national levels to prepare for a timely response," Dr Faisal added.

He said despite the financial constraints during these challenging times, new initiatives have been taken by the government, which included development of UHC benefit package of Pakistan based on disease control priorities, integrated services package for polio in core reservoir districts, strengthening IHR core capacities, expansion of 'Sehat Sahulat' or health insurance programme and special initiatives on nutrition, population, nursing and control of hepatitis C.

He said the WHO is supporting the efforts of Pakistan to promote the achievement of highest sustainable level of health for all and aiming at achieving Universal Health Coverage, within the context of the nation's commitment to the SDGs.

"We extend our appreciation to the strong commitment shown by WHO and other development partners on critical public health issues," he said.

He said it is a challenging journey, but the commitment of the government, coupled with the resilience of its people, will enable Pakistan to surmount all odds. "We look forward to work together at the regional level for the better health outcomes of our people."He said the year 2020 has turned out to be significantly challenging due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented forest fires, devastating hectares of living and breathing forests, to the highest rainfall in Karachi.

He, however, said the government's response was prompt to these momentous events, changing our daily lives at homes, place of study and work.