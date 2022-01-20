Faisal for strict implementation of SOPs to avert lethal affects of corona virus

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday stressed the need for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), to avert lethal affects of corona virus in Karachi

The people should avoid big gathering and observe precautionary measures for protecting themselves from dangerous wave of COVID 19, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that strict implementation of SOPs could remove the pressure of the patients from the public sector hospitals.

He said Pakistan had been successful in controlling the COVID 19 pandemic, due to better policies.

He hoped that the general public would follow the instructions given by the government for combating the virus in a proper manner.

