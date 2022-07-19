UrduPoint.com

Faisal Gandapur Felicitates PTI Leadership On Victory In Punjab Bye-poll

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday congratulated chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan and central leaders over party's victory in Punjab bye-poll.

In his remarks on the elections results he said that this historical success was actually the victory of Imran Khan's narrative that got popularity among people, adding that public has become so mature to take right decision.

He criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for not taking notice of a ban imposed on PTI leadership in Punjab during the bye-elections.

Gandapur stated that the overwhelming victory of PTI candidates in Punjab was evident of the fact that people have rejected the PDM leadership and their candidates, adding that people of the entire country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were fully supporting Imran Khan and he would make a clean sweep in the next general elections.

