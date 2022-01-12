Faisal Gandapur visits Leopard Preservation Zone at Margallas Trail 6

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the first ever Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone in the Federal Capital's scenic Margalla Hills National Park Trail-6 that falls in Kalinjar area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the first ever Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone in the Federal Capital's scenic Margalla Hills National Park Trail-6 that falls in Kalinjar area.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan, Secretary Forests Punjab Shahid Zaman and Inspector General Forests Sulaiman Warraich were also present on the occasion.

Talking to APP, Faisal Gandapur said the residents of Islamabad were lucky to have a national park literally next door. "We must work to respect and protect nature as humanity's future depends on it," he stressed.

Appreciating the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, he said the leopard reservation zone was an excellent initiative, that must be replicated at other places.

The initiative, he said, would help protect critically endangered wild cat species and promote wildlife tourism in a unique ecosystem lying close to a human settlement.

He said a weekly guided tour programme would be initiated to educate people about the leopard preservation zone, which would also help generate revenue.The students would be allowed to enjoy free visits of the zone, he added.

Faisal Gandapur said efforts were underway to develop it as a tri-boundary national park by expanding the protected area to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province.

The minister said the Ministry of Climate Change under the leadership of Malik Amin Aslam was taking innovative steps and decisions for the protection of nature and environment.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would protect and preserve the nature at provincial and federal levels.

Speaking on the occasion, IWMB Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan thanked provincial minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Secretary Forests Punjab Shahid Zaman and IG Forests Sulaiman Warraich for visiting IWMB's Trail 6 office and taking a tour of the leopard preservation zone.

She briefed them about the IWMB protection efforts underway since 2015 to protect predators. The leopards earlier used to descend from upper peaks in winter and leave Margallas in summers, but now they had today become permanent residents of Margalla Hills National Park, she added.

Rina Khan said the IWMB did a proper scientific camera trap study and placed 20 camera traps in the entire 17,000 hectare area of the National Park.

She said the Board would launch a limited tour of the zone once a day with maximum 25 people as the objective was not to disturb leopards. The visitors would be charged. They were working out modalities for the initiative, she added.