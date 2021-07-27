Faisal inaugurates Center for Disease Control

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday inaugurated the Center for Diseases Control (CDC) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to strengthen the national public health system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday inaugurated the Center for Diseases Control (CDC) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to strengthen the national public health system of the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Dr Faisal said that this Center will enhance the country's capacity in the field of national public health initiatives.

He said that CDC Pakistan has been established at NIH with the aim to enhance the capacity of the public health system in coordination, diseases detection, surveillance, response, preparedness and emergency management of public health events.

He appreciated the momentous progress of NIH and its role in the public health system of Pakistan.

He said that the new initiative will contribute to improving the ability of the country to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks in a systematic manner and also enhance national health safety and security.

Executive Director, NIH Maj Gen Professor Aamer Ikram said the center will improve the public health system capacity for early detection of events having public health significance for a timely response using modern methods and techniques.

Chairman Health Task Force Pakistan, Prof. Nausherwan Khan Burki, Chairman BoG of NIH Prof Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, and BoG members also attended the event.