Faisal Inaugurates Community Vaccination Center At DHO

Mon 20th September 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday inaugurated the community vaccination center at District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad

Addressing the occasion, he said that the mobile vaccination teams would ensure vaccination of the community through regular visits in populations.

He termed the setting up of mobile vaccination unit as a milestone in achieving the vaccination target.

He added the mobile unit would not only ensure data entry but also vaccination of the citizens.

He asked the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

He said that keeping in view the disease risk the government had taken effective steps to protect its citizens.

He said that this time was not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs.

Dr. Faisal said "COVID-19 is a deadly virus, but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves. We can save precious lives, including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures."He said that the COVID-19 vaccine was very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants.

"Keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions about the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization."

