UrduPoint.com

Faisal Inaugurates DAB At QAU

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Faisal inaugurates DAB at QAU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed inaugurated a Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) facility here at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

In collaboration with Power 99 Islamabad, the university has recently established a Digital podcasting setup to facilitate different departments, schools, and centers at the university in their educational and co-curricular activities.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Senator Faisal lauded the concept of digital content creation and dissemination hub on the campus. He said the collaboration of the university with a professional broadcasting organization would benefit both.

He also assured his full support for expanding the facility and establishing the school of Media Studies on the campus.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said, the collaboration is a part of QAU's efforts to establish academia-industry linkages.

He said the "QAU Radio " and later on the establishment of "Quaid-i-Azam School of Media Studies" would contribute to the evolving and changing landscape of the media and communication industry by providing skilled human resources.

Najib Ahmed, chief executive of Power 99 said the "QAU Radio" will mainstream the knowledge. He further said, that this facility will serve as a tech lab for the university and there will provide a podcast facility for every department.

Dr. Salma Malik, incharge of "QAU Radio" apprised the audience on the need and setting up of the facility and in her vote of thanks lauded the team and committee members. While introducing the facility, she said the studio would meet the communication and information needs of the QAU Community.

She said the facility would be accessible to the students and faculty and motivate them to transform the knowledge and information into the audience and platform-specific formats. Deans of the faculties, senior staff, and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Vote Hub Muhammad Ali Media Industry

Recent Stories

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capa ..

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capacity

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s large ..

Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s largest cultural campaign to promot ..

26 minutes ago
 UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

1 hour ago
 Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.