Faisal Javed asked opposition to refrain from political 'point-scoring'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed asked the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party leaders not to do politics over the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and refrain from giving statements regarding his health for getting political point scoring.

Talking to private news channel, the leader said PML-N was doing politics on non-issues for political point scoring, adding, PML-N should stop trying to befool the nation with false statements on Nawaz treatment.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government (PTI) under the sincere leadership of prime minister Imran Khan had always stood by the supremacy of law for the strengthening of the judiciary and the government would not interfere in a matter that was in the court.

He said the court would decide the issues about Nawaz Sharif's health and the government had implemented the court decisions in the past and will do so in the future as well.

Faisal Javed also expressed his best wishes for the early recovery of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

About Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad, Faisal said if both the doctors and court would recommend and decide that his treatment was not possible in the country, the decision will be made according to the law.

He said the PTI had no personal vendetta against the opposition leaders, but they would be made accountable for the loot and plundering of the national wealth.

He further criticized the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal that he should stop giving statements on Nawaz Sharif's health for getting political point scoring as Nawaz Sharif himself was satisfied over his ongoing medical treatment.

He said PML-N leader's should stop given confused statements on Nawaz's health and they should focus on Nawaz's health instead of getting public sympathies.

Senator said Nawaz's children wanted to create hype on media by raising voice on health matter, adding that even Nawaz expressed satisfaction on treatment when Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid visited him.

He said Nawaz Sharif's children were responsible of father's ailing condition.

The entire nation stood united behind the prime minister and the armed forces as the country had started a new journey on the path of development and was going to attain success in all the sectors, he added.