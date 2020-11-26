UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Javed Asks Bilawal To Take Care Of Himself As Well As People

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

Faisal Javed asks Bilawal to take care of himself as well as people

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take care of himself as well as people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take care of himself as well as people.

In tweet, he prayed for the speedy recovery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who tested positive for COVID-19.

Faisal Javed said that "what a cruelty it is to videotape yourself while bringing people to the streets and endangering their lives".

He asked him to be conscientious as there was no use of these meetings instead they were harmful for masses.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Iconic footballer Pele pays tribute to great frien ..

26 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan call for end of all unilateral san ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Finance Ministry Believes New Western Sanct ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-Belarus Council of Ministers Unlikely to Me ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.