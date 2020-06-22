Faisal Javed condoles demise of religious scholars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday.

In a condolence message, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give enough strength to their families to cope with these huge losses.