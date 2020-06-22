UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Javed Condoles Demise Of Religious Scholars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:07 PM

Faisal Javed condoles demise of religious scholars

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday.

In a condolence message, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give enough strength to their families to cope with these huge losses.

Related Topics

Senate Mufti Sad

Recent Stories

Four suspects held during search operation in Mult ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 22 June 2020

3 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Approves Constitutional Amendm ..

3 minutes ago

Outbreak of COVID-19 Registered at US Andersen Air ..

9 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister to Head Delegation at ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Energy Ministry Considering Building Nati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.