Faisal Javed Condoles Demise Of Religious Scholars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:07 PM
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed has condoled sad demise of religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Johri on Monday.
In a condolence message, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give enough strength to their families to cope with these huge losses.