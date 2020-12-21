UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Condoles Sad Demise Of Senator Kulsoom Parveen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen due to Covid-19.

In a condolence message, he said "devastated to learn of our colleague Senator from PML-N, Kulsoom Parveen Sehba's passing. May Allah rest her soul in peace & give her family, friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss".

Faisal said that she was a pleasant, straight forward and very charming personality, adding that we will miss her."

More Stories From Pakistan

