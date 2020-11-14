UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Condoles Sad Demise Of Siraj Ul Haq's Mother, Senior Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Jamat Islami amir Senator Siraj ul Haq and senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhary.

In his condolence message, he prayed Almighty Allah to rest their departed souls in eternal peace and give enough strength their families to cope with these huge losses.

