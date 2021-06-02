UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Elected As Chairman Senate Body On I&B

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Faisal Javed elected as Chairman Senate body on I&B

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed here on on Wednesday has been elected as the Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting unanimously.

He was elected, under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, by the members of the committee under Rule 175 (1).

The senator thanked the members of the committee to show their confidence in him.

The members of the committee along with all the participants congratulated the newly elected chairperson on his unanimous election and assured their full support.

They extended their complete cooperation to work collectively for the smooth running of the affairs of the committee.

