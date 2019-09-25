UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Expresses 'heartfelt Sorrow' Over Earthquake Losses

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:33 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the losses and causalities due to earthquake in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the losses and causalities due to earthquake in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other parts of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government and its disaster management agencies were taking all possible measures to provide immediate relief to the affected people in AJK.

Senator said earthquake was a great natural tragedy but these were the occasions, which brings the whole country together.

He assured that the government would utilize all resources for the rehabilitation of people affected by the recent earthquake in Mirpur.

He also prayed for the departed souls who lost their lives in an earthquake.

He thanked the Armed forces, National Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Management Authority and other rehabilitation institutions for instant mobilization of rescue, recovery and relief efforts.

He said, "We are standing with affected families of earthquake in their hour of trial and need".

