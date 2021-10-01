Faisal Javed felicitates Chinese on their National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday felicitated people of China on their National Day.

In a tweet, he said, "Warm greetings to the people of China on their National Day.

"He said since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China had forged an all-weather friendship and conducted all-round cooperation," adding, it remained firm as a rock.