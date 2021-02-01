UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Hails PM Direct Interaction With People Via Telephone

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:42 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's direct interaction with people via telephone on Monday and termed it a 'historic step' towards the journey of public's empowerment and Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's direct interaction with people via telephone on Monday and termed it a 'historic step' towards the journey of public's empowerment and Islamic welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel,he said that PM has a clear vision of transforming Pakistan on the pattern of state of Madina, adding, citizens will hold the government accountable with their telephonic questions and such direct feedback from public has never been given to any PM in Pakistan before.

He mentioned that KPK has become first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100 percent population with the launch of Sehat Card in southern districts.

He said that all the promises made with masses are being gradually fulfilled and Imran Khan's government policies has started yielding positive results.

Replying to a question, Faisal said that PTI govt was combating mafias bravely and people were not supporting and participating in the PDM political power shows, as its leadership was holding these gatherings to protect their corruption and vested interests only.

He said the that opposition should come jointly and discuss the issues of public related legislation in the parliament instead of demanding NRO.

