Faisal Javed Hopes JUI-F Sit-in To End Soon Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Faisal Javed hopes JUI-F sit-in to end soon peacefully

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Thursday expressed hope that the political issues with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) would be resolved through dialogue and the sit-in will end soon peacefully.

The PTI led government wants peaceful resolution with opposition sit-in issue and the matter would be resolved within few days, he said while talking to private news channel.

"We don't want any bloodshed and clash with Dharna protesters in Islamabad," the Senator said.

Locals of the twin cities are under a miserable scenario and forcing locals to reach their destination through long routes and in hours instead of minutes, he added.

However, he suggested that the opposition parties must support the government in making Pakistan a developed country instead of creating chaos.

"Opposition needs to play a constructive role and point out the gaps if any to the government in the best national interests", he added.

He regretted that unfortunately, the opposition parties are doing politics to attain their personal interests rather than the interests of common masses.

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of an elected Prime Minister but it is impossible, he made it clear.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Islamabad administration to provide all possible facilities to the protestors.

"We are well aware of the issues of protestors as when PTI hold protest against the government then we has faced the same situation", he added.

