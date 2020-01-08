Faisal Javed hopes opposition to continue constructive role in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday expressed the hope that opposition parties would continue to play their constructive role in the Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that it will be in the best interest of the country to do maximum legislation in the Parliament for the welfare of people.

He said that despite majority of opposition in the Senate, the Army Act amendment bill was passed unanimously in the best interest of the country. He termed it a good start that government and opposition showed unity on an important legislation.