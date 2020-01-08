UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Javed Hopes Opposition To Continue Constructive Role In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Faisal Javed hopes opposition to continue constructive role in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday expressed the hope that opposition parties would continue to play their constructive role in the Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that it will be in the best interest of the country to do maximum legislation in the Parliament for the welfare of people.

He said that despite majority of opposition in the Senate, the Army Act amendment bill was passed unanimously in the best interest of the country. He termed it a good start that government and opposition showed unity on an important legislation.

Related Topics

Senate Army Parliament Media Government Best Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

8 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

23 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

26 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

43 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.