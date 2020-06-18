Faisal Javed inspired by legend Tariq Aziz in compering

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that in compering, legend Tariq Aziz was a great source of inspiration for him

In a condolence message, paying glowing tributes to the deceased , he said he was like a family member for all Pakistanis.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary compere and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.