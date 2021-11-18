Faisal Javed Khan for holding elections through EVM to save time, money

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday stressed the need for holding elections through electronic voting machine (EVM).

Introducing EVM in the next general elections would save time and money of the people as the old system was wastage of time and money, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said: "We should adopt modern technology to get rid of rigging in elections." India, he said has been using the EVM in the elections since long.

The Opposition parties were insisting to adopt old system of polling because they don't have desire for free and fair elections, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government wanted to conduct transparent elections and for this, EVM was the best option to achieve the objectives, he added.